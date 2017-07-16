New Hampshire’s ‘Taste Of The Speedways’ Is Good Food, With NASCAR Twist

Share this:

LOUDON, N.H. — If you attend an event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, chances are you’re going to walk — a lot. That’s great for cardio, but it’s also going to leave you very, very hungry.

Thankfully, NHMS has you covered.

One of hidden gems at the track is “Taste of the Speedways,” an area under the main grandstand that cooks food unique to each of the eight Speedway Motorsports Inc. tracks on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

NESN Fuel caught up with chef John Sedlak and, in addition to learning what inspired the menu, we tried some of the unique dishes.

As you can see, there are plenty of options too choose from. Here are the speedways represented on the menu:

–New Hampshire Motor Speedway

–Atlanta Motor Speedway

–Charlotte Motor Speedway

–Bristol Motor Speedway

–Kentucky Speedway

–Las Vegas Motor Speedway

–Sonoma Motor Speedway

–Texas Motor Speedway

People will flock to NHMS on race weekends expecting, and planning, to eat plenty of lobster. And that’s totally fine; lobster is great.

But if you don’t mind walking, you might learn the best food at the track isn’t unique to the Granite State at all.