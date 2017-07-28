Neymar Fights Teammate, Storms Out Of Practice As Transfer Rumors Swirl

Neymar certainly doesn’t look like a guy who’s happy with FC Barcelona.

The Brazilian soccer star, who’s yet to announce whether he’ll accept a record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, recently fought teammate Nelson Semedo during practice and ultimately stormed off the training field, the Daily Mail reported Friday. Barcelona fans likely won’t like what they see, as Neymar certainly looked disgruntled as he walked away from his team.

VIDEO: Angry Neymar after fight with Semedo during the training session. [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/o1x6rAN7Mb — Barça News Forum (@BarcaNewsForum) July 28, 2017

In defense of both players, scraps during practice are nothing new in soccer, or in any sport for that matter. Making the assumption that a fight with a Samedo, a Barcelona newcomer, could some how persuade Neymar to join PSG is making a huge leap.

Still, Barcelona fans are searching for any reason to cling on to hope, and this surely doesn’t help.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images