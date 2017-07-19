Neymar To PSG Rumor: Barcelona Star Answers Reporters’ Questions With Silence

Share this:

Neymar’s silence isn’t so golden in Barcelona.

The soccer superstar declined to answer reporters’ questions Tuesday about rumors about a potential world-record transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. Cameras from Barcelona-based radio station RAC1 were at Barcelona–El Prat Airport when Neymar returned from a vacation in Ibiza. Reporters asked him if he intended to leave for Paris this summer, but he gave no answer.

Neymar was asked if he was leaving to PSG but he did not respond. pic.twitter.com/oDZZzgWZWl — Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) July 19, 2017

Brazilian broadcaster Brazilian Esport Interactivo reported Tuesday that Neymar had agreed to join PSG in a transfer worth €222 million (£197.3 million/$257 million) and the deal would be finalized in the coming weeks once the French club triggers his release clause and offer him a massive salary.

Barcelona vehemently denied the report, assuring fans PSG wouldn’t pay the exorbitant transfer fee.

But RAC1 and The Guardian’s Julien Laurens report Neymar’s father and agent, Neymar Santos Sr., traveled from Barcelona to Paris on Wednesday to meet with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi either later in the day or Thursday.

Neymar has recently expressed his happiness with life at Barcelona, but his silence Tuesday has sparked more angst around his current club, according to Sky Sports’ Guillem Balague.

Neymar. His dad told FCB son doesn't want to go. PSG say they don't want him. FCB, convinced it's all a game, have asked him to message fans pic.twitter.com/adag5kiYnN — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) July 19, 2017

Neymar probably won’t say much in the near future as he continues preparing for the upcoming season, be it with Barcelona, PSG or elsewhere.

