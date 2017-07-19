NFL Rumors: Chargers’ Mike Williams Might Need Back Surgery, Miss Season

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email





Mike Williams’ rookie season might be over before it even starts.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected the wide receiver with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he was seen as a potential weapon for quarterback Philip Rivers.

He still might become that player, but it appears the chances of that happening in 2017 are dwindling.

The former Clemson star is suffering from a herniated disk, and there’s a chance he could need season-ending back surgery, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

“This may be a lot more serious than people thought,” a source told Schefter.

A second epidural was administered to Williams, and he could return during training camp if it works, although the Chargers aren’t counting on it, according to Schefter, citing sources.

The exact origin of the injury remains a bit of a mystery. The injury was diagnosed after Williams’ first rookie minicamp practice, but a source told Schefter the injury might have happened earlier, possibly during the combine or his pro day.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images