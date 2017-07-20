NFL Scouts Absolutely Rave About Jimmy Garoppolo Ahead Of 2017 Season

It’s no secret that people around the NFL think highly of Jimmy Garoppolo. But just how fond people outside New England are of the Patriots quarterback might surprise you.

A trio of scouts — two from the AFC, one from the NFC — recently joined CSNNE’s Mike Giardi to discuss a variety of topics, including why the Patriots elected not to trade Garoppolo during the offseason. The consensus seems to be that, despite having perhaps the game’s greatest player already on their roster, the Patriots simply believe Jimmy G is too good to let go.

“Bill (Belichick) thinks he’s got the next great one,” an anonymous AFC scout told Giardi. “I watched his snaps. I think he can be that. (Garoppolo) has a great base, and his mechanics are close enough to (Tom Brady) that you appreciate his willingness to learn, and the coaching he’s gotten there.”

Given Garoppolo’s obvious talent, it’s still a surprise to many that he slipped to the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. But just because he was the 62nd overall pick, doesn’t mean there weren’t people who thought he deserved to be selected higher.

“I absolutely loved the kid coming out of college,” another AFC scout told Giardi. “When we interviewed him, (it was obvious) he’s got those qualities you want in a QB, as a leader. I begged our guys to take him at the end of the first round. That’s how good I thought he was then. He’s a hell of a lot better now.

Despite how good Garoppolo is, many still feel the Patriots would be wise to trade him. So why haven’t they?

“He’s the player one snap away,” according to an NFC scout. “Weigh that against the third guy (Jacoby Brissett) or some (veteran), and maybe it was just too wide a gap to risk it.”

Ask 100 people what the Patriots should do with Garoppolo and you’ll probably get 100 different answers. There doesn’t seem to be any debate, though, on just how good the 25-year-old is.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images