NHL Free Agency 2017 Live: Latest Rumors, News, Contracts And More

NHL free agency officially begins at noon ET on Saturday, when teams will try to add the final pieces to what they hope is a Stanley Cup-caliber roster.

That said, Stanley Cup titles rarely are won in free agency. Making a huge splash often backfires, but there are plenty of opportunities to add valuable depth to your roster over this period.

Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news and completed contracts from NHL free agency.

1:05 p.m.: Lots more contracts are being announced, including a couple for goalies.

Welcome to the squad! The #Pens have signed goaltender Antti Niemi to a one-year contract for $700,000. Details: https://t.co/y6ufgi8vy4 pic.twitter.com/Xc1uLNOUFb — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2017

Sharks have signed Marc-Edouard Vlasic to an 8-year, $56 million extension ($7 M aav) and Martin Jones to a 6-year deal worth $5.75 M aav — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2017

Chad Johnson's deal with #Sabres: $2.5 million for one year. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) July 1, 2017

12:09 p.m.: More deals are being reported.

Justin Williams to the Carolina Hurricanes on a 2 year deal. Expect announcement from Carolina at 12:30pm #TSN — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) July 1, 2017

Benoit Pouliot has agreed to terms in BUF, one year, $1.15M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Bonino signs 4 year deal with Preds. $4.1 aav. Had other offers for more, but great fit in Nash, plus tax benefits. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2017

3 years, $4.33 aav for Kulikov in Wpg. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2017

12:04 p.m.: The Blackhawks get a sweet deal on Patrick Sharp.

Patrick Sharp's terms in CHI, $800K base salary and $200K in GP bonuses for $1M package. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Noon: Free agency now is open!

Dan Girardi's expected terms in TB: 2 x $3M — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Can confirm @andystrickland’s report. #Flyers have Brian Elliott for two-year deal worth $5.5 million: — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) July 1, 2017

Jonathan Bernier agrees to a one-year deal with Colorado for $2.75 million — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2017

Sam Gagner to VAN is 3×3.15 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2017

11:58 a.m.: Here are the latest updates just minutes away from the official start of free agency.

Brian Boyle is expected to go to NJD. Likely two-year deal. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Still working on the details, but Winnipeg is likely destination for Dmitry Kulikov. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2017

Patrick Marleau is down to about four teams. It sounds like the #leafs remain in the mix. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2017

Minutes away from being official, Red Wings have agreed to 3 years at $3M AAV for defenseman Trevor Daley. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) July 1, 2017

11:22 a.m.: Patrick Sharp, who won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, is going back to Chicago.

Patrick Sharp will sign with the Blackhawks today.#SigningSeason — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) July 1, 2017

11:10 a.m. ET: Some notable deals already are trickling in from reporters. Here’s a roundup.

Further to @NHL_AaronWard report on Alzner signing with the Canadiens. 5 yr term at just over $23 million total. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2017

Further to @DarrenDreger, Jaromir Jagr's agent Petr Svoboda confirms the Panthers have cut ties. Jagr hitting the open market. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2017

Matt Hunwick to Pittsburgh. Believe this is a small deal. — Travis Yost (@travisyost) July 1, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images