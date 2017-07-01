NHL Free Agency 2017 Live: Latest Rumors, News, Contracts And More

NHL free agency officially begins at noon ET on Saturday, when teams will try to add the final pieces to what they hope is a Stanley Cup-caliber roster.
That said, Stanley Cup titles rarely are won in free agency. Making a huge splash often backfires, but there are plenty of opportunities to add valuable depth to your roster over this period.
Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news and completed contracts from NHL free agency.
1:05 p.m.: Lots more contracts are being announced, including a couple for goalies.
12:09 p.m.: More deals are being reported.
12:04 p.m.: The Blackhawks get a sweet deal on Patrick Sharp.
Noon: Free agency now is open!
11:58 a.m.: Here are the latest updates just minutes away from the official start of free agency.
11:22 a.m.: Patrick Sharp, who won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, is going back to Chicago.
11:10 a.m. ET: Some notable deals already are trickling in from reporters. Here’s a roundup.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP