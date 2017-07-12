NHMS Confirms Lineup For 2017 NASCAR Whelen Modified All-Star Shootout

Share this:

Tweet







NASCAR fans now know which drivers they’ll get do watch go wheel-to-wheel for a 40-lap modifieds shootout.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Tuesday confirmed the racers that will square off in Friday’s Whelen Engineering All-Star Shootout. The 20-person field consists of local racers such as Ryan Preece, as well as Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran Ryan Newman.

“That’s a really cool event that the speedway puts on every year and I know the guys look forward to it,” Justin Bonsignore, who has two top-fives and a seventh-place finish in the shootout, said in a statement. “It’s definitely a good thing to be a part of and I’m looking forward to it.”

The race will be capped at 30 minutes and have a competition caution on Lap 20. The order for the restart will be determined by the last green-flag lap, though a random number selection will see some drivers have their positions inverted.

Here’s the lineup for the 2017 Whelen Engineering All-Star Shootout:

No. 00 Ron Silk — Norwalk, Conn.

No. 07 Patrick Emerling — Orchard Park, N.Y.

No. 2 Doug Coby — Milford, Conn.

No. 3 Ryan Pennink — Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

No. 4 Max Zachem — Preston, Conn.

No. 5 Kyle Ebersole — Hummelstown, Pa.

No. 6 Ryan Preece — Berlin, Conn.

No. 7 Donny Lia — Riverhead, N.Y.

No. 11 Andy Suess — Hamstead, N.H.

No. 16 Timmy Solomito — Islip, N.Y.

No. 44 Bobby Santos — Franklin, Mass.

No. 46 Woody Pitkat — Stafford, Conn.

No. 51 Justin Bonsignore — Holtsville, N.Y.

No. 58 Eric Goodale — Riverhead, N.Y.

No. 77 Ryan Newman — South Bend, Ind.

No. 82 Ted Christopher — Plainville, Conn.

No. 85 Todd Szegedy — Ridgefield, Conn.

No. 89 Matt Swanson — Acton, Mass.

No. 97 Bryan Dauzat — Alexandia, La.

No. 99 Jamie Tomaino — Howell, N.J.

Thumbnail photo via New Hampshire Motor Speedway