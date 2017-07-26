Nine Under-The-Radar Targets To Consider Before 2017 MLB Trade Deadline

The 2017 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just days away, and for the most part, we know which players are available or who could become available before Monday at 4 p.m. ET. After all, the same names often float around for weeks before the deadline arrives.

We’ve already highlighted the best players reportedly available (right here, for your viewing pleasure), none of whom should be that surprising. So let’s take things a step further and think outside the box, shall we?

Several teams still are trying to figure out whether they should be buyers, sellers or stand pat, and those decisions could impact the trade market, but there are some players worth monitoring despite not popping up much in trade speculation. These “under-the-radar” trade candidates — a few of whom are impact players — just might find themselves in the rumor mill at some point.

Matt Kemp, OF, Atlanta Braves

Kemp has revived his career with the Braves after an underwhelming season-plus stint with the San Diego Padres. The two-time All-Star again is a valuable contributor for an Atlanta team that’s overachieved this season despite sitting well behind the Washington Nationals in the National League East. Kemp has two years remaining on his contract after this season, so the Braves could keep him around in their quest to return to relevance. However, if Atlanta decides to sell off pieces, it might want to consider dealing the 32-year-old, who’s still owed a bunch of money and could land the Braves some additional pieces amid their rebuild.

Brandon Phillips, 2B, Atlanta Braves

Phillips, like Kemp, has had a nice season for Atlanta. The 36-year-old is set to become a free agent after this season, though, and the Braves have an intriguing middle infield prospect (Ozzie Albies) who’s about ready to burst onto the scene. We should start hearing more about a possible trade involving Phillips, a three-time All-Star who could help a contender.

Avisail Garcia, OF, Chicago White Sox

The White Sox are in a full-blown rebuild, evidenced by the moves they’ve made dating back to the offseason. Garcia is under team control through 2019 and is coming off his first career All-Star selection, but Chicago might want to sell high on the 26-year-old. He’s cooled off recently and could fetch the White Sox more prospects.

Michael Fulmer, SP, Detroit Tigers

On the surface, trading Fulmer doesn’t make much sense. The 2016 American League Rookie of the Year is just 24 years old and quickly is establishing himself as a very reliable starter with top-of-the-rotation potential. But what if the Tigers have an opportunity to unload one of their hefty contracts — Justin Verlander, Justin Upton, Miguel Cabrera — by relinquishing Fulmer as part of the deal?

Johnny Cueto, SP, San Francisco Giants

This possibility actually gained some steam Tuesday when ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that San Francisco is open to discussing Cueto and fellow starter Jeff Samardzija in deals. And it actually makes sense for the Giants, who are one of the worst teams in baseball. Cueto reportedly is expected to opt out of his contract after this season, meaning he essentially could be a rental, although the uncertainty surrounding his future certainly complicates his trade market.

Cole Hamels, SP, Texas Rangers

Yu Darvish’s availability is a hot topic in Arlington, but what if the Rangers — one of the fringe teams that must decide whether to buy, sell or stand pat — decide to trade their other big-name starter, too? Unlike Darvish, Hamels is under contract through next season, so Texas likely will keep the left-hander in the hopes of contending in 2018. It might be worth floating him out there to see what teams would be willing to give up, though, as Hamels is a potential game-changer provided he stays healthy.

Dan Straily, SP, Miami Marlins

It sounds like the Marlins are open to trading relievers and/or players on expiring contracts. Straily falls into neither category, as he’s a starter who’s under team control through 2020. But the 28-year-old is in the midst of his second consecutive solid season. Maybe the Marlins will look at what the White Sox landed in exchange for Jose Quintana — a 28-year-old under contract through next season — and decide it’s worth seeing what they can obtain.

Bud Norris, RP, Los Angeles Angels

The Halos entered Wednesday sitting four games back in the AL wild card race, so they might opt to keep their guys in the hopes of making a run down the stretch. If they choose to sell, Norris is a prime candidate to land elsewhere. The starter-turned-closer entered Wednesday with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, 15 saves and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s a free agent after this season.

Rajai Davis, OF, Oakland Athletics

The A’s aren’t going anywhere, and Davis would add speed and defense to a contender. Who could forget his epic home run in the Cleveland Indians’ Game 7 loss to the Chicago Cubs in last year’s World Series? Davis should find a new home in the coming days, even though we haven’t heard much chatter to this point.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images