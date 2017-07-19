O.J. Simpson Had It Easy In Prison Described As ‘Cruise Ship With Barbed Wire’

Share this:

O.J. Simpson’s prison time might be nearing an end, but it sounds as if there wasn’t much “hard” about the Juice’s hard time.

Simpson will appear before the Nevada Board of Parole on Thursday, and he’s expected to be granted parole and could be out of prison by Oct. 1.

According to a USA TODAY report, Simpson will be leaving a relative life of luxury at Lovelock Correctional Center.

USA TODAY spoke to a retired correctional officer who says Lovelock, which reportedly has a gym, softball field and volleyball courts, is looked at as “easy time.”

“There’s plenty for him to do at that prison and he’s always happy,” Felix told USA TODAY. “O.J.’s been happy there since day one. He’s always in a good mood, always laughing, always telling jokes.”

Inmates even have access to movies and cable TV, and Felix described Lovelock as a “cruise ship with barbed wire.”

Simpson, who was acquitted of murder charges in a famous 1995 case, was convicted on separate kidnapping and armed robbery charges stemming from a 2007 incident. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was sentenced to 33 years in prison with the chance of parole after nine years.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/CNN