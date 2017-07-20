O.J. Simpson Wins Early Release From Prison After Successful Parole Hearing

O.J. Simpson’s long stay in prison will end soon.

The Nevada Board of Parole on Thursday decided to grant the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back an early release from Lovelock Correctional Center. Nevada could release Simpson as early as Oct. 1, ending his prison sentence after just eight-plus years of his original 33-year sentence for his conviction on 12 charges, which included armed robbery and kidnapping.

The parole board considered Simpson’s stellar behavior while incarcerated, his age, future plans and other factors in determining he’d pose little risk to society if released. Support from Simpson’s family, lawyers and at least one of the victims, Bruce Fromong, also helped sway the proceedings in his favor.

Nevada’s decision is unsurprising, as many legal experts predicted the parole-board hearing would be successful for Simpson, 70, who soon will no longer be known as Inmate No. 1027820.

Simpson was arrested in 2007 in Las Vegas for the armed robbery of Fromong and another sports memorabilia dealer, whom the former Buffalo Bills star accused of stealing his property and trying to sell it. He was paroled on a few of the lesser charges in 2013.

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman. The outcome of the “trial of the century” shocked many. Simpson now can start counting the days until he leaves custody following his success in the “parole hearing of the century.”

