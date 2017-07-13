October Release Date Confirmed In New ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ Trailer

Share this:

It might have taken longer than we’d hoped it would, but we now know the release of “Gran Turismo Sport” almost is upon us.

“Gran Turimso” posted a new trailer for “GT Sport” that confirms the game is slated to launch Oct. 17 in the United States. This admittedly is 11 months after it was supposed to hit stores, but considering how wisely Sony used that time, we’re not complaining.

Not only will the latest installment in the “GT” franchise feature graphics that literally are beyond photorealistic, “Sport” is set to be the first sim racing title from any series to include Porsches from launch, as the German automaker’s exclusive deal with EA recently expired.

We have no doubt “GT Sport” will be able to compete with the likes of “Project Cars 2” and “Forza Motorsport 7,” as it’s always been one of the top circuit racing sims. We’re curious, though, how its loose surface physics will compare to those of “DiRT 4,” which is one of the most thrilling off-road sims in recent memory.