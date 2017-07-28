Old Dominion Trailer On The Move: Next Stop Global Life Park In Texas

Baseball fans are loving the Old Dominion World Series sweepstakes!

The Old Dominion trailer has been touring America and has made stops at Citi Field, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, and Guaranteed Rate Field giving fans the chance to win World Series tickets for the next three years.

The challenge is simple: Guess how many baseballs you think it would take to fill the trailer, and whoever is closest will win tickets to next three World Series.

If you missed the previous stops, don’t worry, you can enter to win the tickets online at Old Dominion’s website.

Next stop, Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas!

Thumbnail photo from Jennifer Bollman/Old Dominion