Old Dominion’s Free World Series Tickets Sweepstakes Enters Yawkey Way

The Old Dominion Baseball Trailer is touring America giving MLB fans across the country a chance to win free tickets to the World Series for the next three years.

Their next stop is Yawkey Way outside of Fenway Park. The trailer will be on Yawkey Way for the entire Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays series from July 17 to 20. It’ simple, make a guess at how many baseballs you think it takes to fill up their trailer and whoever has the closest guess wins the Fall Classic tickets.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt chatted with Vice President of Marketing for Old Dominion, David Carter, to find out more about their sweepstakes.

If you can’t make it to Fenway Park this week then enter to win the tickets online at Old Dominion‘s website.

See what Carter had to say in the video above and also catch Holt and Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello in their Facebook Live to see Porcello’s guess.

Thumbnail photo by Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com