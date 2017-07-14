‘On Course With Andy Brickley’ To Premiere Saturday, July 22 At 7:30 P.M.

Share this:

July 14, 2017 – NESN will premiere a new series entitled On Course with Andy Brickley presented by Foxwoods Resort Casino, beginning Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. NESN’s Bruins color analyst Andy Brickley (@AndyBrickley) will hit the links with local sports and entertainment celebrities and get to know them over the course of 18 holes.

“Playing golf is never just about golf,” said Brickley. “It’s the conversations and laughs and things that happen between the shots.”

The series premiere on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. will feature Red Sox legend and MLB Hall of Famer Jim Rice. An avid golfer who also serves as a Red Sox studio analyst on NESN, Rice met up with Brickley at The International in Bolton, Massachusetts and discussed a wide variety of topics, including how he almost chose football over baseball and how he met his wife.

The series will be shot on many of the top golf courses in New England, with episodes being shot at Blue Hill Country Club, Pinehills Golf Club, Kernwood Country Club, Plymouth Country Club, Granite Links Golf Club and Foxwoods Resorts’ Lake of Isles Golf Club.

Andy Brickley has served as NESN’s Boston Bruins Color Analyst since 2000 and is widely respected as one of the top color analysts in the NHL. As a player, Brickley spent four seasons with the Boston Bruins (1988-92). From being drafted in 1980 by the Philadelphia Flyers to his retirement in 1996, Brickley tallied 222 points in 285 NHL games (82 goals, 140 assists). After retiring from the NHL, Brickley jumped right into broadcasting, starting with WBZ radio and then at UPN38 where he served as a Bruins color analyst for two seasons. A Melrose, Mass., native, Brickley was an All-American at UNH and also played baseball for the Wildcats.

