One Writer Believes Tom Brady Isn’t As Valuable As This NFL Star

The New England Patriots have gone on an incredible run of success over the past decade-plus, and a big reason for that is Tom Brady.

Since taking over the starting quarterback duties in 2001, Brady has led the Patriots to 14 AFC East titles, seven AFC champions and five Lombardi Trophies.

And even though Brady is closing on 40 years of age, he arguably still is the best signal-caller in the league and gives New England a very strong chance of making a deep postseason run.

But according to former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, there’s another NFL player who is more valuable to his team than Brady is to the Patriots. Foxworth, who now writes for The Undefeated, unleashed his hot take on ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday.

To be fair, Le’Veon Bell is a tremendous player. He’s arguably the best running back in the league, as he’s both an elite runner and pass catcher. The Pittsburgh Steelers undoubtedly are a better team with him, but their loaded offense is capable of producing at a high level even when he’s out of action.

New England surprised many with its play in Brady’s absence last season, as the team posted a 3-1 record during the QB’s four-game suspension. However, it’s hard to imagine either Jimmy Garoppolo or Jacoby Brissett would have marched the Pats to a Super Bowl LI victory.

Brady and the Patriots have begun their quest of repeating as Super Bowl champions, as the team’s training camp opened up Thursday. Bell, on the other hand, remains absent from Steelers camp due to a contract holdout.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images