Other NASCAR Drivers Probably Should Stay On Chase Elliott’s Good Side

Share this:

Tweet







Chase Elliott apparently is as skilled with a hatchet as he is with a stock car.

Elliott was in Indianapolis on Thursday promoting the upcoming Brickyard 400, and also showing off his impressive axe throwing abilities.

Hendrick Motorsports posted a video that shows Elliott in action, and it’s safe to say any Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers who saw it won’t be picking a fight with the 21-year-old anytime soon.

The team posted another video shortly after that revealed Elliott was as laser focused while setting up his throw as he is behind the wheel of the No. 24 Chevrolet SS.

Surprisingly, Elliott didn’t even have the most impressive toss of the day. That honor goes to Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles, who got an axe on the board while he was wearing a suit.

Although the driver of the No. 24’s throws were more accurate than Douglas’, we’ll chalk that up to the fact that Elliott, who was wearing a short sleeved shirt, had a superior range of motion.

The timing of Elliott promotional trip to Indiana couldn’t have been more perfectly timed.

Michael McDowell on Wednesday chirped him in response to Elliott calling McDowell “the biggest dumbass” he’s ever seen. He’ll likely think twice before tweeting at Elliott again, though, after he watches Hendrick’s video.