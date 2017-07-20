Pablo Sandoval Denies Agreement With Giants, Says Other Teams Interested

Pablo Sandoval’s reunion with the San Francisco Giants isn’t quite finalized yet.

Reports Wednesday claimed the third baseman agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants, giving him a chance to return to the team with whom he won three World Series. But Sandoval said he’s still weighing his options until he officially becomes a free agent.

“I’m waiting for Friday to make a decision, and the Giants are one of my options,” Sandoval told ESPN’s Marly Rivera by phone. “I have a few teams interested, but I can’t make a decision until Friday.”

The Boston Red Sox released Sandoval on Wednesday after designating him for assignment. The 31-year-old had two-and-a-half unproductive seasons in Boston, posting a .237 average, .646 OPS, and just 14 home runs and 59 RBIs over 161 games. The Red Sox are on the hook for the rest of his five-year, $95 million contract.

Should Sandoval rejoin the Giants, he’ll likely be a welcome presence. The Venezuela native was a key player in all three of San Francisco’s most recent World Series wins — he was World Series MVP in 2012 — and had a .294 average and .811 OPS in seven seasons there.

