Pablo Sandoval Wears Hideous Christmas Jersey, But Gets Hit For Single-A Giants

Pablo Sandoval is on the West Coast again, but he had to get in the holiday spirit for his first game back in the San Francisco Giants’ system.

The former Red Sox third baseman re-signed with his first Major League Baseball team after being released by Boston, and he made his debut for the Single-A San Jose Giants on Saturday. However, Sandoval just happened to get there in time for a Christmas in July celebration.

Christmas came early this year!

🎄Jersey Auction on 7/22 & 7/23

🎁 Hats for sale in our Dugout Store

🎅🏼 Yes, Santa will be here pic.twitter.com/rMns1S2Yk9 — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) July 19, 2017

That’s … quite the look.

The red-and-green duds didn’t hold Sandoval back at the plate, though, as he singled in his first at-bat while serving as the designated hitter.

🐼 gets a hit! pic.twitter.com/6CsOudI3eR — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) July 23, 2017

Sandoval finished the game 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk, but the Giants lost 5-4 to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate. The 30-year-old likely is happy to be back regardless of the outcome, though, as he said Saturday that he wished he would’ve re-signed with the Giants instead of the Red Sox back in 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images