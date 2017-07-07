Panthers’ Next-Level Twitter Move Will Blow Your Mind When You Recognize It

Share this:

Nothing facilitates a brilliant idea like a whole lot of free time. Just ask the Carolina Panthers’ social media team.

We’re in the middle of the NFL’s doldrums between minicamp and the start of training camp, meaning there’s virtually nothing going on right now. So, the Panthers’ Twitter account decided to try something — and man, is it good.

Carolina sent out this seemingly puzzling tweet Friday morning:

Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

All right, Panthers; we’ll play along. Here’s the first word from Carolina’s most recent tweet since the one above: “This.”

This is what you need to know if you plan on visiting us at training camp Info » https://t.co/7c1qxFChqT pic.twitter.com/jfKTKINti2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

And here are the first words for the previous 13 tweets: “Is,” “A,” “Story,” “All,” “About,” “How,” “My,” “Life,” “Got,” “Flipped,” “Turned,” “Upside,” “Down.”

Wait a minute, did they just do that?

Oh yeah, they did that. Over the course of three days and 38 seemingly innocuous tweets, the Panthers managed to spell out Will Smith’s classic theme song from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Here’s the full text of their tweets:

“Now this is a story all about how / My life got flipped turned upside down / And I’d like to take a minute / Just sit right there / I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called (bell emoji) air.”

We’re not sure whether to be amazed by this — there’s some serious planning needed to pull this off, especially with that bell emoji in the second-to-last tweet — or concerned that the social media folks in Charlotte have a little too much time on their hands. Either way, well played.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images