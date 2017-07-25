Panthers Rookie Gets Ride From Mom On First Day Of Training Camp

There are just some moments in a kid’s life that parents don’t want to miss, and for one Carolina Panthers rookie, that moment was his first day of NFL training camp.

Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up to practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., like everyone else Tuesday, but he didn’t get there by himself. Instead, Samuel got dropped off by his mom, who watched her son from the parking lot like it was the first day of school.

Samuel told Panthers.com writer Bill Voth that he was supposed to catch a ride with running back and fellow rookie Christian McCaffrey, but their plans fell through.

Samuel said his mom needed the car, so she’s driving it back. He was going to come to camp with McCaffrey, but it didn’t time up. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 25, 2017

Amazingly, it’s not the first time a rookie’s needed a ride to camp from his mom, as New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple did the same thing last season — except Apple’s mom decided to embarrass him with her own videos on social media.

Either way, it’s probably nice for Curtis, who’s from Brooklyn and went to Ohio State, to have his mother around while he settles into the Carolinas.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images