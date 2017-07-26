Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Does David Harris Replace?

During their month-long summer vacation, the New England Patriots shook up their 53-man roster by signing one player, releasing two and losing another to retirement.

With training camp kicking off (football pun) Thursday, there’s no time like the present to take another crack at a 53-man roster projection.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Tom Brady

Jacoby Brissett

Jimmy Garoppolo

Brissett showed plenty of improvement during spring practices. The Patriots are hoping to see more of that in training camp.

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Rex Burkhead

Mike Gillislee

Dion Lewis

James White

D.J. Foster is trying to burst through the roster bubble. If he can replicate his spring success in training camp and preseason, he might do just that. It also was tough to leave off Brandon Bolden.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Danny Amendola

Brandin Cooks

Julian Edelman

Chris Hogan

Malcolm Mitchell

ST Matthew Slater

No surprises here. The wide receiver picture became even clearer when Andrew Hawkins announced his retirement Tuesday.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

Dwayne Allen

FB James Develin

Rob Gronkowski

James O’Shaughnessy

O’Shaughnessy will try to fend off Jacob Hollister, Matt Lengel and Sam Cotton for the third tight end spot in training camp.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

David Andrews

Marcus Cannon

Cameron Fleming

Antonio Garcia

Ted Karras

Shaq Mason

Nate Solder

Joe Thuney

We’re leaving Conor McDermott off the roster for now. An injury anywhere could change that.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

DT Alan Branch

DT Malcom Brown

DE Kony Ealy

DE Trey Flowers

DT Lawrence Guy

DE Rob Ninkovich

DE Derek Rivers

DT Vincent Valentine

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

This might as well be set in stone unless the Patriots determine they need Geneo Grissom as a special teamer.

LINEBACKERS (6)

David Harris

Dont’a Hightower

Brandon King

Shea McClellin

Elandon Roberts

Kyle Van Noy

Harris bumps Harvey Langi off the roster for now. Langi likely makes the roster with an injury to any of the 53 players listed on this projection.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)

CB Malcolm Butler

S Patrick Chung

S Nate Ebner

CB Stephon Gilmore

S Duron Harmon

CB Cyrus Jones

CB Jonathan Jones

S Devin McCourty

S Jordan Richards

CB Eric Rowe

Cyrus Jones makes the roster for now, but Justin Coleman, D.J. Killings, William Likely, Kenny Moore and Dwayne Thomas all could knock him off the roster with solid training camps if the second-year pro continues to struggle.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

P Ryan Allen

LS Joe Cardona

K Stephen Gostkowski

The Patriots didn’t sign specialists to compete for these three roles.

Last man in: CB Cyrus Jones

Last man out: LB Harvey Langi

