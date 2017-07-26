Patriots Add Lions Joint Practices To Busy Training Camp Schedule

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a departure from the norm, the New England Patriots will hold not one, not two, but three rounds of joint practices during the 2017 NFL preseason.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick announced Wednesday morning New England will practice with the Detroit Lions in the week leading up to the teams’ exhibition matchup Aug. 25. New England previously had announced joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, their first two preseason opponents.

The sessions with the Jaguars will be held at Gillette Stadium, while the Texans practices will take place in Sulphur Springs, W. Va., and Lions week will be at Detroit’s facility in Dearborn, Mich.

This is the sixth straight summer the Patriots have joint practices but their first time linking up with more than two teams. New England hosted the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in Foxboro last year.

The Patriots reported to training camp Wednesday and will hold their first practice Thursday morning.

