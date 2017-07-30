NESN Sports Today

Patriots Hall Of Fame Inductee Raymond Clayborn Rips Bills For Poor Offseason

by on Sun, Jul 30, 2017 at 12:24PM
976

Raymond Clayborn was a menace in the New England Patriots’ secondary during the late 1970s and 1980s, but it turns out he can bring the heat off the field, too.

Clayborn officially was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium. Clayborn spoke with the media after the ceremony and was asked about the current Patriots squad, which looks particularly stacked after adding a pair of former Buffalo Bills in running back Mike Gillislee and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

To paraphrase Clayborn’s response: What were the Bills thinking letting Gillislee and Gilmore go? To hear his comments, check out the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN