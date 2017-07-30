Patriots Hall Of Fame Inductee Raymond Clayborn Rips Bills For Poor Offseason

Raymond Clayborn was a menace in the New England Patriots’ secondary during the late 1970s and 1980s, but it turns out he can bring the heat off the field, too.

Clayborn officially was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium. Clayborn spoke with the media after the ceremony and was asked about the current Patriots squad, which looks particularly stacked after adding a pair of former Buffalo Bills in running back Mike Gillislee and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

To paraphrase Clayborn’s response: What were the Bills thinking letting Gillislee and Gilmore go? To hear his comments, check out the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.