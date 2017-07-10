Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Hangs Out With Rapper Meek Mill In Miami

Share this:

Most people wouldn’t expect Robert Kraft to have connections in the hip hop world, but the New England Patriots owner has a few pals in the industry.

The Pats have an outspoken supporter in Rick Ross, and fellow emcee Meek Mill appears to be on the New England bandwagon as well. In fact, the Philadelphia-based rapper spent some time with Kraft down in Miami this week.

Touchdown in Miami #robkraft A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

According to 247Sports, Meek was in Houston to see the Patriots take down the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. And prior to that, he joined Ross as the entertainment for the Pats’ Super Bowl XLIX party to celebrate the win over the Seattle Seahawks.

We have a feeling Eagles fans aren’t too thrilled with Meek’s fandom choice.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Meek Mill