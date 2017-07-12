Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics Among 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams For 2017

Share this:

New Englanders don’t have to go very far to see three of the world’s 50 most valuable sports franchises.

Forbes came out with its annual list of the most valuable sports franchises in the world on Wednesday, and the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics all made the cut.

The Patriots once again were ranked the sixth-most valuable team at $3.4 billion, which was a 6 percent increase from 2016. The only teams ahead of them were the Dallas Cowboys at No. 1, followed by the New York Yankees, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

The Red Sox were close behind in a tie for 16th at $2.7 billion with the Chicago Bears, which was a 17 percent increase for Boston. The Celtics, meanwhile, came in at No. 30 with $2.2 billion, which was a 5 percent increase.

Not a bad year for Boston sports, eh?

