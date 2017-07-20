Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Chase Farris Ahead Of Training Camp

Football almost is back, but the New England Patriots’ roster moves already have begun.

The Patriots announced Thursday that they have released offensive lineman Chase Farris, leaving the team with one open spot on its 90-man roster.

Farris, a right tackle, still is waiting for his big break after spending most of his first season out of Ohio State on NFL practice squads. He signed with the Detroit Lions as a rookie free agent after going undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he spent time on both the Lions’ and Patriots’ practice squads. He joined the New England practice squad on Oct. 5, 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images