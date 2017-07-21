Patriots’ Rob Ninkovich Weighs In On Matt Patricia’s Clown T-Shirt

Matt Patricia is building a reputation as one of the sharpest defensive minds in the NFL, but it was a humorous choice of clothing that has the New England Patriots defensive coordinator grabbing all of the headlines.

As the Patriots returned from Houston following their victory in Super Bowl LI, Patricia donned a T-Shirt that fashioned Roger Goodell as a clown.

Roger Goodell is reportedly still upset that Matt Patricia wore a shirt mocking him after the Super Bowl. https://t.co/1c181Esqhq pic.twitter.com/mvP4HHq8Xx — theScore (@theScore) July 16, 2017

Goodell reportedly wasn’t very thrilled when he first caught wind of Patricia’s threads, and according to a Pro Football Talk report, the NFL commissioner still hasn’t gotten over it.

And while the clown shirt has become somewhat of a national story, Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich doesn’t understand why it has become such a huge deal.

“Everyone has the right to wear whatever shirt they want,” Ninkovich said on Boston Herald Radio’s “The Rundown.” “Everyone has to wear a shirt, right? You can’t just wear no shirt. I think someone threw it at (Patricia), and he said, ‘All right, nice shirt, it’s cool, it’s blue, so I’ll put it on.’ I thought it was a funny shirt.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. People want to take it how they want to take it. If you really think about it, everyone has to wear clothes, so you just put a shirt on, and you know, it is what it is. I think it’s a nice shirt. It’s blue. I love blue. My favorite color is blue.”

We imagine Patriots fans didn’t have much of a problem with the shirt either.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images