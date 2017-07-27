New England Patriots

Patriots Sign Receiver, Defensive End To Fill Training Camp Roster

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots made two transactions Thursday morning to fill their 90-man training camp roster, signing wide receiver Tony Washington and defensive end Caleb Kidder.

Washington, an Appalachian State product, has been in the NFL since 2014 but has appeared in just six total games, catching one pass for 9 yards. The Jacksonville Jaguars released him in May.

Kidder is an entering his first pro season. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted out of Montana but was released last week. Kidder’s agency first announced his signing Wednesday afternoon.

Both players were present Thursday at New England’s first training camp practice, with Washington wearing No. 17 and Kidder donning No. 64.

