Patriots Sign Rookie Defensive End, Have One Spot Open On 90-Man Roster

The New England Patriots filled one of their two vacant roster spots on the eve of their first training camp practice.

The Patriots on Wednesday signed undrafted rookie defensive end Caleb Kidder, according to Kidder’s agency, Reign Sports Management Company.

Kidder, who played his college ball at Montana, initially signed with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2017 NFL Draft but was released last week.

The 23-year-old earned second-team All-Big Sky honors as a senior in 2016, tallying 5 1/2 sacks and 11 tackles for loss for the Grizzlies. He also was the Big Sky’s preseason defensive player of the year after garnering first-team all-conference honors his junior year.

In New England, Kidder joins a defensive end group that includes Rob Ninkovich, Trey Flowers, Kony Ealy, Geneo Grissom and rookies Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise.

The Patriots, who will hold their first training camp practice Thursday morning, entered Wednesday with two open roster spots following Chase Farris’ release and Andrew Hawkins’ retirement.

