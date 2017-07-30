Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Mystery Receiver Arrives On Day 4

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three New England Patriots players were absent Sunday on Day 4 of training camp, and one new player made his Patriots practice debut.

Safety Duron Harmon, wide receiver Cody Hollister and linebacker Rob Ninkovich all missed Sunday’s practice. Harmon and Hollister both suffered injuries earlier in camp, and Ninkovich is expected to announce his retirement later in the day, according to multiple reports.

The newcomer to practice was a wide receiver wearing No. 16. He was not listed on the official practice roster, and his identity has not been disclosed. The mystery wideout also returned was one of several players to return punts during the session.

Running back Brandon Bolden, who left Saturday’s session early for undisclosed reasons, returned Sunday.

As they did Saturday, wide receiver Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell and safety David Jones worked out on a separate field and didn’t participate in team drills.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive tackle Alan Branch and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks were present at practice but did not suit up in pads. Hightower and Branch are on the physically unable to perform list, and Jelks is on the non-football injury list.

