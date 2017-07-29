Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Rob Ninkovich Absent Again On Day 3

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three days into New England Patriots training camp, there still has been no sign of Rob Ninkovich.

The veteran defensive end missed practice again Saturday as the Patriots took the field for their first full-pads session of the summer. Head coach Bill Belichick said before Friday’s practice Ninkovich’s absence was due to personal reasons.

Rookie wide receiver Cody Hollister, who left Thursday’s practice with an injury, also was not spotted Saturday.

Running back Brandon Bolden jogged off the field roughly 30 minutes into practice and did not return. The reason for his early exit was unclear.

Safety Duron Harmon landed awkwardly after leaping to defend a pass in 11-on-11 drill and required medical attention. He gingerly walked off the field, flanked by team trainers, and remained on the sideline for the remainder of practice.

Wide receivers Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell returned to action on Day 3 after sitting out Friday. Both spent most of the day working on a separate field, however, and did not participate in team drills. They were joined there by rookie safety David Jones.

Long snapper Joe Cardona, who missed the first two days of camp to fulfill a Navy commitment, was a full participant Saturday morning.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive tackle Alan Branch and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks attended practice but did not participate. Hightower and Branch are on the physically unable to perform list, and Jelks is on the non-football injury list.

The Patriots will be back on the practice field Sunday morning for Day 4 of camp.

