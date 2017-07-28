Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Two Receivers Absent On Day 2

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were down two wide receivers Friday morning as they hit the practice field for Day 2 of training camp.

Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola both were absent from the session, as were long snapper Joe Cardona and defensive end Rob Ninkovich. Cardona and Ninkovich also missed Thursday’s practice for personal reasons.

Mitchell was limited in spring practice but was a full participant Thursday and said afterward he felt “good to go.”

Another receiver, undrafted rookie Cody Hollister, left the field midway through practice and did not return after landing awkwardly during passing drills.

Defensive end Kony Ealy, who missed both the final day of organized team activities last month and Day 1 of training camp, returned to practice Friday.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive tackle Alan Branch and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks all were present but did not participate. Hightower and Branch are on the physically unable to perform list, and Jelks is on the non-football injury list.

