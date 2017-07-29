Patriots Training Camp Observations: Mike Gillislee Shows Power On Goal Line Run

FOXBORO, Mass. — Quarterback Tom Brady’s streak of error-free football ended in the New England Patriots’ third training camp practice.

Brady finally threw his first interception of training camp when he was picked off by safety Jordan Richards on a pass to rookie tight end Jacob Hollister during 1-on-1 drills. Don’t worry. We’re not exactly rushing to call Brady washed up just yet. He was quite impressive otherwise Saturday.

Here’s our full list of observations from Day 3 of camp, when the Patriots strapped on the pads for the first time this summer.

— Brady went 20-of-23 overall in team drills with an interception. Brady was 4-of-5 in 11-on-11 drills. Jimmy Garoppolo went 13-of-18 with an interception overall and was 4-of-6 in 11-on-11s. Jacoby Brissett was 13-of-16 overall and 3-of-4 in 11s.

— Cornerback Kenny Moore and safety Jordan Richards recorded interceptions in team drills. Richards, cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Nate Ebner recorded pass breakups. Richards now has an interception on each day of camp. Richards was viewed as a possible roster bubble player entering the summer. He’ll bust through that bubble if he keeps up his tear of impressive play.

— Running back Mike Gillislee showed off his power during 11-on-11 drills by blasting through the defense for a touchdown during goal line drills. Gillislee is expected to replace LeGarrette Blount as the Patriots’ early down lead back.

— The Patriots competed in 1-on-1 pass rushing drills for the first time this summer. Guard Joe Thuney was among those who impressed. Defensive end Trey Flowers and left tackle Nate Solder had some solid battles. Defensive ends Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise (twice), offensive tackle Conor McDermott, linebacker Elandon Roberts and defensive end Caleb Kidder had to take laps during practice for jumping offsides.

— Wide receiver Devin Lucien had the only drop of practice.

— Wide receiver Brandin Cooks torched cornerback Justin Coleman on a deep route.

Cooks is the real deal.

— Safety Duron Harmon gave fans a scare during 11-on-11s when he went down with a non-contact knee injury. Trainers looked at him, and though he didn’t re-enter drills, he stayed on the field to stretch with teammates. So, it appears he avoided anything serious. He also stayed on the field to play with his two sons, Chris and Dallas, after practice.

— Running back Brandon Bolden jogged off the field early in the practice and didn’t return.

— Wide receivers Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell returned to practice Saturday. Wide receiver Cody Hollister, who suffered an injury Friday, and defensive end Rob Ninkovich were the only players absent.

— Amendola, Mitchell and rookie safety David Jones worked on a side field away from their teammates when warmups ended.

— Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (physically unable to perform list), defensive tackle Alan Branch (PUP) and offensive tackle Andrew Jelks (non-football injury list) were present but didn’t participate in practice.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images