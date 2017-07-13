Patriots Win ESPY Award For ‘Best Game’ After Great Super Bowl LI Comeback

Share this:

The New England Patriots haven’t stopped collecting awards and accolades for their incredible comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots won the award for “Best Game” on Wednesday night at the 2017 ESPYs.

The #ESPYS for Best Game goes to Super Bowl LI! The @Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit against the @Falcons for another championship. pic.twitter.com/CSE12thKZW — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 13, 2017

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made a quick speech on behalf of his teammates, and even found a way to make a funny joke at the expense of former rival Peyton Manning, who’s hosting this year’s ESPYs.

Edelman accepting the ESPY: "Never thought I'd say this but Peyton Manning is kinda killing. We are indoors though." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) July 13, 2017

The Patriots probably won’t be placing this ESPY next to their latest Vince Lombardi Trophy, but it’s still a cool award to add to the team’s growing collection.

