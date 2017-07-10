Pedro Martinez Gave Hilariously Poor Answer During ‘Family Feud’ Appearance

Share this:

Pedro Martinez is one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, which earned him a ticket to the Baseball Hall of Fame. If there was a “Family Feud” Hall of Fame, though, he probably wouldn’t be getting a call anytime soon.

The Boston Red Sox legend made his “Family Feud” debut Sunday night alongside some other former professional athletes, and hilarity certainly ensued.

At one point, Martinez was asked to name a word that rhymed with “yummy,” which is actually pretty hard to do. Martinez’s answer was … not great.

In Pedro’s defense, English isn’t his first language, and the way he said “Miami,” it did kind of rhyme. And he wasn’t the only one who struggled with the whole “yummy” thing. Just ask Gary Payton.