Pedro Martinez Has High Praise For Eduardo Nunez After Trade To Red Sox

Eduardo Nunez has yet to play a game for the Boston Red Sox, but he’s already garnering praise from one of the best players in the organization’s history.
The Red Sox acquired Nunez from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for two minor league prospects. The veteran infielder fills Boston’s need at third base, and is pretty solid at the plate, as well.
Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez is familiar with Nunez’s game, and believes Boston is getting a player who can help it in multiple ways.
Not a bad person to get a ringing endorsement from.
Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images
