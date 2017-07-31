Pete Rose Reportedly Accused Of Committing Statutory Rape In 1970s

Pete Roses’s quest to repair his image isn’t going very well.

In a statement filed in federal court Monday, a woman accused the MLB’s all-time hits leader of having a sexual relationship with her in the 1970s before she was 16 years old, according to USA TODAY. The woman’s testimony was filed as part of Rose’s ongoing defamation lawsuit against John Dowd who, in a radio appearance in 2015, accused Rose of routinely having sex with underage girls during his playing days.

Dowd also is the man who investigated Rose in the 1980’s for gambling on baseball.

“In 1973, when I was 14 or 15 years old, I received a phone call from Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds,” the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” said Monday, via USA TODAY. “Sometime after that, Pete Rose and I began meeting at a house in Cincinnati.

“It was at that house where, before my sixteenth birthday, Pete Rose began a sexual relationship with me. This sexual relationship lasted for several years. Pete Rose also met me in locations outside of Ohio where we had sex.”

In a filing submitted by Dowd’s lawers in 2016, Rose reportedly acknowledged the relationship with the woman, though he claimed it began in Ohio in 1975 (the year he was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsman of the Year) when he thought the girl was older than 16. And although 16 is the age of consent in Ohio, it’s higher in states such as Florida, where Dowd accused Rose of having sex with underage girls.

“Michael Bertolini told us that not only did he run bets, but he ran young girls for (Rose) down in spring training — ages 12-14,” Dowd said on WCHE 1520 AM in 2015, via USA TODAY. “Isn’t that lovely? So that’s statutory rape every time you do that.”

Those accusations are what led Rose to filing the lawsuit last year. And, since this latest testimony seemingly isn’t connected to Dowd’s radio comments, Rose’s lawyers don’t think it will come into play.

“I doubt this filing gets in front of a jury,” Rose’s lawer Ray Genco said told the National Enquirer on Monday, via USA TODAY. “This provides no new evidence to back up what (Dowd) said on the radio, which is that Pete Rose had someone run 12-14-year-old girls for him in Florida.”

Due to Ohio’s statue of limitations, there’s no possibility that Rose will be charged with a crime.

