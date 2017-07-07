Peyton Manning Once Asked Out Of Patriots Blowout, Was Denied By Bruce Arians

Share this:

Bruce Arians was Peyton Manning’s first quarterbacks coach in the NFL, and he practiced a little tough love with the No. 1 pick very early in his career.

Arians, now the Arizona Cardinals head coach, has a book coming out next week titled “The Quarterback Whisperer.” We’re guessing there will be plenty of good stories from throughout his journeyman career, and Pro Football Talk shared one of those stories which might interest New England Patriots fans.

According to Arians, this all happened in 1999, but a quick look at the game logs seems to indicate it all went down in 1998 — before Bill Belichick and Tom Brady even got to the Patriots.

With that in mind, the game in question appears to be Sept. 13, 1998, at Foxboro Stadium. Manning was making just the second start of his career in a bumpy rookie season that would see the Colts go 1-15.

They trailed the Patriots 29-0 late in the game, and according to Arians, Manning wanted out.

“Midway through the fourth quarter of the game, with the outcome already decided, Peyton was so frustrated that he asked for mercy,” Arians wrote in the upcoming book, per PFT. “He wanted to be pulled from the game.

“‘F— no, get back in there,’ I told him. We’ll go no-huddle maybe you’ll learn something. You can never ask to come out. You’re our leader. Act like it.”

Manning, to his credit, responded well to the critique. He and the Colts marched down the field to score a garbage time touchdown for a little spark of confidence.

The two teams met again later that year, and Arians writes about a look on Manning’s face the coach describes as a “frowning, contorted face” that “looked like he really needed to go to the bathroom.”

Arians, according to himself, eventually got Manning heading in the right direction, and while the Colts lost the rematch, Manning did play better.

Oh, and if the description of that “frowning, contorted face” sounds familiar, well …

