Photo Shows Alleged Ezekiel Elliott Fight Victim With Destroyed Nose

If he isn’t already there, Ezekiel Elliott quickly is becoming one of those professional athletes who’s known more for his off-the-field issues than his on-the-field production.

The latest fuel to Elliott’s offseason fire came Monday, when a photo emerged of the man he allegedly beat up Sunday night in Dallas. The photo reportedly was taken after the altercation, and shows the victim in considerably rough shape.

Judging by the appearance of the man’s nose, it’s no wonder he reportedly was taken to the hospital.

Here's the alleged victim involved in the Ezekiel Elliott altercation — I'm not a medical professional, but your nose shouldn't curve pic.twitter.com/z5Uzgh4TTL — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) July 17, 2017

Ouch.

It’s worth noting that Elliott still has yet to be arrested or charged with a crime, despite the victim’s friend claiming he was the attacker.

This all couldn’t come at a worse time for the Dallas Cowboys running back, who reportedly is expecting a short suspension for a 2016 domestic violence incident.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images