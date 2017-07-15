Pirates Fan Chucks Cardinals Home Run Ball Into River With Pretty Impressive Throw

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Pirates aren’t doing so hot this season, but they might be able to find some help in the bleachers at PNC Park.

The Pirates played the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh on Friday, and the game got off to a rough start for Buccos starter Gerrit Cole when Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer in the first inning. The fans also were pretty frustrated, as the guy who caught the ball immediately hurled it into the Allegheny River.

It was a pretty good throw, too.

This Pirates fan didn't hesitate. He threw that Cardinals homer straight into the river. A post shared by espn (@espn) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Like the fan, the Pirates were able to throw that home run behind them, as Cole and the Pittsburgh bullpen held the Cardinals scoreless from there on out. First baseman Josh Bell played hero for the Pirates, hitting a three-run bomb in the ninth to walk off with a 5-2 win.