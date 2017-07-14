Racing In New Hampshire Brings Trevor Bayne Back To Short-Track Days

Share this:

Tweet







Before he was a Daytona 500 champion or a full-time driver for Roush Fenway Racing, Trevor Bayne got his start the same way a lot of young racers do, in series like the K&N Pro Series East and Whelen Modified Tour.

Both of those series are on the weekend docket along with Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, bringing back memories for the driver of the No. 6 Ford.

Check out Bayne’s full interview with NESN Fuel’s Ben Watanabe above.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images