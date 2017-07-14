Rafael Devers Promoted To Triple-A Pawtucket Amid Phenomenal Season In Portland

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect is moving on up.

The Pawtucket Red Sox, Boston’s Triple-A affiliate, announced Friday that Rafael Devers will join the team and be available for that night’s matchup against the Chiefs in Syracuse. The move came a few hours after the Red Sox activated third baseman Pablo Sandoval from his rehab assignment with the PawSox and designated him for assignment.

Devers mashed his way through Double-A Portland and started at third base in Wednesday’s Eastern League All-Star Game, going 1-for-2. The Dominican Republic native was batting .300 to go with 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 56 RBIs and a .944 OPS in 77 games for the Sea Dogs. He’s the No. 14 overall prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America.

At 20 years, 8 months and 20 days old, Devers is the third youngest position player to debut in Pawtucket behind shortstop Glenn Hoffman (19 years, 1 month and 25 days old) in 1977 and current Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (20 years, 8 months and 13 days old).

