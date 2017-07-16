Rafael Devers Shines During Impressive Four-Hit Debut For Triple-A Pawtucket

As far as debuts go, Rafael Devers couldn’t have done much better than his first outing in a Triple-A Pawtucket uniform.
The star Boston Red Sox prospect played in his first game for the PawSox on Friday night in Syracuse after being promoted the day before, and he didn’t disappoint in Pawtucket’s 7-4 win. The third baseman went 4 for 4 with two singles, a double and two-run home run out of the No. 6 spot for his new team. Devers finished the night with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Enjoy the highlights, Red Sox fans.
And he had a strong night in the field, too.
Yup. The hype is real.
