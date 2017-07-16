Rafael Devers Shines During Impressive Four-Hit Debut For Triple-A Pawtucket

Share this:

Tweet







As far as debuts go, Rafael Devers couldn’t have done much better than his first outing in a Triple-A Pawtucket uniform.

The star Boston Red Sox prospect played in his first game for the PawSox on Friday night in Syracuse after being promoted the day before, and he didn’t disappoint in Pawtucket’s 7-4 win. The third baseman went 4 for 4 with two singles, a double and two-run home run out of the No. 6 spot for his new team. Devers finished the night with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Enjoy the highlights, Red Sox fans.

Welcome to Triple-A, Rafael Devers! Devers singles the other way in the 2nd inning. pic.twitter.com/cv9zvCouSE — PawSox (@PawSox) July 15, 2017

UPDATE: Rafael Devers is still hitting 1.000 in his Triple-A career. Here’s his 2nd single in his 2nd trip to the plate. pic.twitter.com/veiu0w723c — PawSox (@PawSox) July 16, 2017

Third trip? Third hit for Rafael Devers. He doubles here and later comes in to score! 2-1 PawSox pic.twitter.com/niqgG8tYXF — PawSox (@PawSox) July 16, 2017

Rafael Devers, are you serious? He demolishes a 2-run HR, and he’s now 4-for-4! Single to LF

Single to RF

Double to RF

HR to RF pic.twitter.com/AH5h6VBBnu — PawSox (@PawSox) July 16, 2017

And he had a strong night in the field, too.

Anyone want to see Rafael Devers with the glove too? pic.twitter.com/BRCXI3SU8A — PawSox (@PawSox) July 16, 2017

Yup. The hype is real.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY SportsImages