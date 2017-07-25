Rafael Devers Working To Become ‘Superstar Third Baseman’ For Red Sox

Rafael Devers hasn’t made his Major League Baseball debut yet, but he said he’s already putting in major league work.

The 20-year-old third baseman got the call up to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday after just nine games with Triple-A Pawtucket, and he’s anxious to get on the field. Devers told reporters in Seattle on Monday during Boston’s series against the Mariners that he already has big plans for his career.

“For me, the work is never done,” Devers said through a translator, per WEEI.com. “I just want to learn how to be a superstar third baseman. Everyone tells me the only way to do that is through constant work, just like when you’re hitting you have to do constant work. They told me daily work at third base is going to make a difference, make me the superstar I want to be.”

What’s more, Devers said he actually was expecting to be called up after hitting .400 with a 1.047 OPS and two home runs in such a short amount of time for the PawSox. However, he still was eager to join the team.

“Of course,” Devers said. “You work hard to make your dream come true, and that’s what I’ve been doing. When you see that hard work pays off and you get the call, it doesn’t surprise me.

“I didn’t feel any emotions really. I just wanted to get here so bad. I didn’t even fall asleep on the plane. I was just so excited to get here.”

Devers didn’t play Monday in the Red Sox’s 4-0 loss to the Mariners, but he’s expected to be in the lineup Tuesday against right-hander Felix Hernandez.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images