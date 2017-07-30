Rangers’ Adrian Beltre Notches 3,000th Career Hit With Double Vs. Orioles

Major League Baseball’s 3000-hit club received a new member Sunday afternoon.

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre reached the hitting milestone with a double off Baltimore Orioles starter Wade Miley in the fourth inning of Sunday’s contest at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

And after Beltre reached second base, the game was halted so that the 20-year MLB veteran could enjoy the moment with his teammates.

Beltre becomes just the 31st player in big league history to collect 3,000 career hits. He also became the first player born in the Dominican Republic to accomplish the feat.

Reaching 3,000 hits adds to Beltre’s already decorated career, which surely will be recognized with his enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame some time down the road.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images