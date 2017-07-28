Ravens Sign Arena League QB Instead Of Colin Kaepernick; Internet Reacts

Another day, another NFL team passing on Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick once again appeared close to landing a new gig this week after Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh admitted he’d been in contact with the free agent quarterback. The Ravens seemed like a potential fit; they need QB depth with starter Joe Flacco sidelined due to a back injury, and Baltimore’s senior offensive assistant, Greg Roman, was Kaepernick’s offensive coordinator on the San Francisco 49ers.

In light of those developments, the Ravens went out Friday and signed a quarterback — 25-year-old David Olson, who most recently played in the Arena Football League.

Olson’s résumé — a former backup at Clemson with no NFL experience — certainly pales in comparison to Kaepernick’s. And while Harbaugh insisted Friday that Olson simply was a “camp arm”, and that signing him wouldn’t prevent the team from also adding Kaepernick at some point, Baltimore’s transaction still sparked controversy.

Many believe Kaepernick is being passed over due to the publicity he’s generated while trying to spread awareness of social inequality in America, and a quick look at Twitter after Olson’s signing proved just how polarizing a figure Kaepernick is.

It’s unclear whether the Ravens still will bring on Kaepernick before the 2017 season begins, or whether another team decides to sign the 29-year-old QB. But one thing is for certain: Until he finds a new job, the debate around Kaepernick isn’t going away anytime soon.

