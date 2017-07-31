Ravens ‘Weighing Decision’ To Sign Colin Kaepernick, Ask Ray Lewis For Advice

Colin Kaepernick might not be unemployed much longer.

The Baltimore Ravens have been in contact with Kaepernick and still are deciding whether or not to sign the controversial signal-caller, Ravens president Dick Cass told The Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti spoke at a fan forum with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Sunday and said the Ravens are being cautious with their decision.

“We’re very sensitive to it, and we’re monitoring it and we’re still, as (general manager Ozzie Newsome) says, we’re scrimmaging it,” Bisciotti said, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “We’re trying to figure what’s the right tact. Pray for us.”

The Ravens have discussed signing Kaepernick with current players, former linebacker Ray Lewis, fans and sponsors, team officials told Hensley.

Baltimore recently signed backup David Olson after Joe Flacco suffered a back injury that will cause him to miss Week 1 of the season. Ryan Mallett has been taking the first-team repetitions during training camp, but the former New England Patriots signal-caller has struggled with turnovers.

Kaepernick, of course, made waves last season when he refused to stand for the national anthem and has been a free agent since March 1.

The Ravens received a host of letters from fans asking them not to sign the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. But they could use Kaepernick’s ability on the field, and since he has promised to end his protest, there is little reason for Baltimore not to give him a chance.

