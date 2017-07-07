Fans Get Glimpse Of Ray Bourque’s Daily Life In New Berkshire Bank Commercial

Share this:

Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque never has truly left the Boston community.

One way the Bruins legend has stayed involved is through his partnership with Berkshire Bank. Bourque is giving fans a view of his day-to-day life in his newest commercial with the bank to promote its “My Banker” program.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava got a behind-the-scenes look of the making of the commercial, which is scheduled to air this fall along with the start of the Bruins’ season.

Check out how the commercial was made in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com