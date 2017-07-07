Boston Bruins

Fans Get Glimpse Of Ray Bourque’s Daily Life In New Berkshire Bank Commercial

by on Fri, Jul 7, 2017 at 12:52PM
Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque never has truly left the Boston community.

One way the Bruins legend has stayed involved is through his partnership with Berkshire Bank. Bourque is giving fans a view of his day-to-day life in his newest commercial with the bank to promote its “My Banker” program.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava got a behind-the-scenes look of the making of the commercial, which is scheduled to air this fall along with the start of the Bruins’ season.

Check out how the commercial was made in the video above.

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

