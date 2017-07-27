Rays Bolster Lineup For Playoff Push By Acquiring Lucas Duda From Mets

The Tampa Bay Rays are making moves.

The Rays added a bat to their lineup thanks to a trade with the New York Mets for designated hitter/first baseman Lucas Duda. The Mets received prospect Drew Smith in return. Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan and the New York Post’s Joel Sherman both reported the news, and the Rays since have made it official.

Hear the #Rays are moving close to acquiring Lucas Duda for #Mets. Not a done deal yet, but there is momentum. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 27, 2017

Sources: Rays and Mets are expected to complete a deal for DH/1B Lucas Duda. Right-handed reliever Drew Smith would head back to the Mets. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2017

OFFICIAL: #Rays acquire 1B Lucas Duda from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league RH Drew Smith. pic.twitter.com/uNu7gDPseB — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 27, 2017

Duda was seen as a potential trade target leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, as the Mets currently aren’t in the National League playoff picture. And with his 17 home runs, he has the ability to add some pop to the Rays’ lineup.

Tampa Bay is in the AL playoff picture, as it is 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for first in the AL East. The Rays also acquired reliever Dan Jennings in a separate trade Thursday.

