Rays Bolster Lineup For Playoff Push By Acquiring Lucas Duda From Mets

The Tampa Bay Rays are making moves.
The Rays added a bat to their lineup thanks to a trade with the New York Mets for designated hitter/first baseman Lucas Duda. The Mets received prospect Drew Smith in return. Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan and the New York Post’s Joel Sherman both reported the news, and the Rays since have made it official.
Duda was seen as a potential trade target leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, as the Mets currently aren’t in the National League playoff picture. And with his 17 home runs, he has the ability to add some pop to the Rays’ lineup.
Tampa Bay is in the AL playoff picture, as it is 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for first in the AL East. The Rays also acquired reliever Dan Jennings in a separate trade Thursday.
Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images
