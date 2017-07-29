Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch El Clasico Miami Online

One of the fiercest rivalries in all of sports will take place Saturday night in Miami when Real Madrid and Barcelona square off in the second ever Clasico outside of Spain.

It will be a star-studded night on the pitch as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Gareth Bale are expected to suit up, but Cristiano Ronaldo will not make the trip, citing personal commitments, according to ESPN.

This prestigious friendly is sure to be packed with excitement and intrigue, so you won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

Here’s how you can watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid online.

When: Saturday, July 29, at 8:05 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images